INDAPTUS THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $INDP Reports Quarterly Earnings

INDAPTUS THERAPEUTICS ($INDP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.38 per share, beating estimates of -$0.45 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
INDAPTUS THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of INDAPTUS THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 17,829 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,013
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 16,620 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,995
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 15,390 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,959
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 8,989 shares (+12.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,569
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,001 shares (+383.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,685
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 1,299 shares (-27.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,093
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 600 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $505
