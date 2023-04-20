Indaptus (INDP) Surges on Upbeat Pre-Clinical Decoy Data

Indaptus Therapeutics INDP announced positive data from pre-clinical studies that demonstrated the efficacy of Decoy, its bacteria-based immunotherapy platform technology. The data was presented in a

poster at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual scientific conference. The poster was on a previous generation drug, Decoy10, from the company’s proprietary Decoy anti-tumor platform. The stock of the company climbed 22% on Wednesday, following the encouraging news.

The poster presented at the AACR conference highlighted the performance of Decoy 10, a previous generation from the Decoy platform. Decoy10 is a killed bacteria-based multiple immune receptor agonist. In preclinical studies, Decoy10 inhibited tumor growth, metastasis and induced tumor regressions as a single agent. The use of Decoy10 in combination with other therapies also showed encouraging results. Regressions in tumor growth were reported to be durable.

The agonists contained in Decoy10 has the potential to activate both innate and adaptive immune pathways in tumors after a single safeIV dose of Decoy10 in combination with other therapies. In preclinical studies, anti-tumor activity was seen with colorectal, breast, hepatocellular, pancreatic carcinomas and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas in living organisms.

Per management, the Decoy platform has the potential to treat multiple solid tumor indications with high unmet needs, having the flexibility to be combined with a wide variety of synergy partners. Management believes that this innovative mechanism represents a significant advance in the recruitment of the body’s own defenses in the fight against cancer.

We would like to remind the investors that Indaptus has already initiated a phase I INDP-D101, dose escalation and expansion study on the Decoy 20 drug, also based on the Decoy platform, for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors in patients. The company reported dosing its first subject in the study in March 2023. Adverse events experienced by the subject were expected and manageable.

The study will be conducted with a cohort comprising three patients. Indaptus intends to enroll a second subject, soon after the final assessment of the safety and tolerability associated with dosing of the first subject. The study has predetermined primary and secondary endpoints of the safety and efficacy of Decoy20, respectively. The purpose of the study is to figure out the maximum tolerated dose and the recommended phase II dose of Decoy20.

Indaptus currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the same industry worth considering are EQRx EQRX, Avita Medical RCEL and Better Therapeutics BTTX. While EQRx currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Avita Medical and Better Therapeutics have a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the last 90 days, EQRx’s loss estimates for the year 2023 have narrowed from 71 cents to 58 cents per share. In the past year, shares of EQRx have plunged 60.1%.

EQRX beat estimates in all the previous four reported quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 34.99%.

In the last 90 days, Avita Medical’s loss estimates for the year 2023 have narrowed from $1.26 to 99 cents per share. In the past year, shares of Avita Medical have shot up 97.6%.

RCEL beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters, missing the mark on one occasion, delivering an average earnings surprise of 22.16%.

In the last 90 days, Better Therapeutics’ loss estimates for the year 2023 have narrowed from $2.98 to $2.77 per share. In the past year, shares of Better Therapeutics have increased 5.7%.

BTTX beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters, missing the mark on one occasion, delivering an average earnings surprise of 2.04%.

