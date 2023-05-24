Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper (PIKQF) Declares $50.00 Dividend

Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper said on May 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $50.00 per share. Previously, the company paid $50.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 29, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIKQF is 0.10%, a decrease of 9.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 220,337K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,289K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,802K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIKQF by 24.69% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,986K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,016K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIKQF by 22.91% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 26,122K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,683K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIKQF by 16.98% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16,853K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 15,933K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,375K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIKQF by 21.58% over the last quarter.

