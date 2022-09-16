INDA Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the INDA ETF (Symbol: INDA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.45, changing hands as low as $42.90 per share. INDA shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INDA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INDA's low point in its 52 week range is $38.575 per share, with $50.845 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.14.

