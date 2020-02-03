INDA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI India ETF (Symbol: INDA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.19, changing hands as low as $33.95 per share. iShares MSCI India shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INDA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INDA's low point in its 52 week range is $30.93 per share, with $36.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.10.

