Incyte's vitiligo treatment meets main goal in late-stage trial

Contributor
Dania Nadeem Reuters
Published

May 17 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp INCY.O said on Monday its cream, ruxolitinib, to treat pigmentation disorder vitiligo met the main goal in a late-stage study.

The drugmaker said the data will support U.S. and EU regulatory submissions in the second half of 2021.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

