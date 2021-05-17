Incyte's vitiligo treatment meets main goal in late-stage trial

May 17 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp INCY.O said on Monday its cream, ruxolitinib, to treat pigmentation disorder vitiligo met the main goal in a late-stage study.

The drugmaker said the data will support U.S. and EU regulatory submissions in the second half of 2021.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

