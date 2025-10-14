Incyte's (INCY) EVP and General Counsel Sold 4,100 Shares for $352,000

Key Points

Sheila A. Denton, EVP & General Counsel of Incyte, recently executed an option exercise and immediately sold 4,100 shares of common stock

Incyte's top drug, ruxolitinib, is expected to lose patent-protected market exclusivity in 2028

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On October 2 and October 3, 2025, Sheila A. Denton, EVP & General Counsel of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), executed an option exercise and immediately sold 4,100 shares of common stock, as disclosed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 4,100 Shares withheld N/A Transaction value ~$352,000 Post-transaction shares 26,569 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.3 million

Transaction value calculated using the SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($85.85) as of the transaction date (October 3, 2025); Post-transaction value calculated using the SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($85.85).

Key questions

What is the significance of the derivative context in this transaction?

This event involved exercising 599 options and the immediate sale of 4,100 shares on October 3, 2025, reflecting a routine administrative process rather than a discretionary open-market sale. The majority of shares sold were not directly related to the newly exercised options, indicating that the sale also drew from previously held common shares.

How does the share sale compare to Denton's recent trading activity?

The 4,100-share sale is notably larger than Denton's recent median trade size of 598.5 shares for administrative transactions from June 3, 2025, to October 3, 2025. It represents 13.37% of her direct holdings as of October 3, 2025. This proportion is higher than the typical 1.87% median.

What was Denton's post-transaction direct ownership and its value?

Following this transaction, Denton held 26,569 shares directly, with an approximate market value of ~$2.3 million as of the October 3, 2025, close, with her direct ownership now at 0.0136% of outstanding shares.

What is the broader market and company context for this trade?

Incyte shares delivered a 29.5% one-year return. The company operates in the biotechnology sector with $4.58 billion in trailing twelve-month revenue and $870.9 million in trailing twelve-month net income, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, and employing 2,617 people as of the most recent data.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.58 billion Net income (TTM) $870.87 million Employees 2,617 1-year price change 29.50%

Note: 1-year price change calculated as of October 3, 2025, using a calendar-year window.

Company snapshot

Key products include JAKAFI for myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera, PEMAZYRE for various tumors, and ICLUSIG for leukemia; the company also has a robust pipeline with multiple clinical-stage assets targeting oncology and hematology indications.

Incyte generates revenue primarily through the development, commercialization, and licensing of proprietary therapeutics, leveraging strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical partners.

Incyte is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and commercialization of therapeutics for oncology and hematology. With a strong portfolio of marketed products and a diverse pipeline, the company leverages strategic partnerships to accelerate development and broaden market reach.

Foolish take

Watching insiders is a great way to know if a stock is a smart buy, but minor stock sales like this one don't tell us much. There are a million reasons for an insider to sell a stock that have nothing to do with the direction of the business they work for. For example, plenty of insiders sell shares to cover their children's college tuition bills around this time of year.

Incyte shareholders are more than a little frustrated with the stock's performance. It's down by 12.7% over the past five years. The iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has risen 29%, and the benchmark S&P 500 is up by 90% over the same time frame.

In the second quarter, Incyte reported sales that grew 16% year over year to reach $1.2 billion. Unfortunately, its lead drug, ruxolitinib, is expected to lose patent-protected market exclusivity in 2028. That could be a huge patent cliff to overcome. Ruxolitinib, which Incyte markets under the brand names Jakafi and Opzelura, is responsible for 88% of product sales.

Glossary

Option exercise: The act of converting stock options into actual shares of company stock, typically by paying an exercise price.

Form 4: A required SEC filing that discloses insider trades of company securities by officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Derivative context: Refers to transactions involving financial instruments like options, whose value is derived from underlying assets such as company stock.

Administrative transaction: A routine, often pre-scheduled, insider transaction not based on discretionary investment decisions.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts, funds, or indirect means.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company's shares that are currently owned by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share in a transaction, weighted by the number of shares at each price.

Clinical-stage assets: Drug candidates currently being tested in human clinical trials, but not yet approved for sale.

Strategic collaborations: Partnerships between companies to jointly develop, market, or commercialize products or technologies.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,075%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Incyte. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.