Incyte's Atopic Dermatitis Studies Of Ruxolitinib Cream Show Clinically Meaningful Improvements

(RTTNews) - Incyte Corp.'s (INCY) ruxolitinib cream showed clinically meaningful improvements in patient-reported quality of life assessments, as per its phase 3 TRuE-AD1 and TRuE-AD2 atopic dermatitis studies results.

The studies evaluate ruxolitinib cream for the treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

The overall safety profile of ruxolitinib cream was consistent with previously reported data, with no new safety signals observed in the pooled analysis, the company said in a statement.

The new, pooled data reinforce that treatment with ruxolitinib cream resulted in a rapid, substantial and sustained reduction in itch; and improved the extent and severity of AD as measured by the Eczema Area Severity Index (EASI) and Scoring Atopic Dermatitis assessment tools.

The results also demonstrated improvement in patient-reported perceptions of sleep quality, sleep depth and restoration associated with sleep as measured by the PROMIS Short Form-Sleep Disturbance (8b) questionnaire. Atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that may result in decreased quality of life for patients; attributable in part to sleep disturbances resulting from intense and persistent itch.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.