Incyte Stock Rises on QIAGEN Deal to Advance Blood Cancer Diagnostics

Shares of Incyte INCY gained 5.1% on Monday following the announcement of a global partnership with Netherlands-based QIAGEN N.V. QGEN. The collaboration aims to develop a novel diagnostic panel to support INCY’s pipeline of investigational treatments for myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a group of rare blood cancers representing about 40% of hematological malignancies.

The deal includes INCA033989, Incyte’s investigational monoclonal antibody targeting mutant calreticulin (mutCALR), currently in early-stage development for myelofibrosis (MF) and essential thrombocythemia (ET).

Per the agreement with Incyte, QIAGEN will develop a multimodal panel using next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology to accurately identify key gene alterations in MPNs with an initial focus on mutCALR, the second most common driver of MPNs.

Further, the panel will be validated on the Illumina NextSeq 550Dx platform for use with whole blood samples. QIAGEN will also assist with regulatory submissions and market access efforts in the United States, the EU and certain Asia-Pacific regions.

How the Deal Benefits INCY and QGEN

The strategic deal with QIAGEN benefits Incyte by advancing its precision medicine efforts in treating MPNs. Identifying genetic mutations like CALR is essential for guiding treatment decisions in these rare blood cancers. Through this partnership, Incyte will gain access to a globally available companion diagnostic that supports the use of its targeted therapy, INCA033989, for patients with mutCALR ET or MF.

By enabling widespread CALR testing, the collaboration improves patient selection for Incyte’s therapies, increasing the likelihood of better outcomes. It also strengthens Incyte’s position in the personalized medicine space and helps accelerate regulatory and market access for its mutCALR-targeted treatment across major regions.

Meanwhile, the partnership with Incyte enhances QIAGEN’s position in providing companion diagnostics services for the expanding range of biomarkers in onco-hematology, thus maximizing the utility of such services for both payors and patients.

INCY Reports Upbeat Data From 2 Phase I ET Studies

Incyte recently announced the first clinical data from the dose-escalation portion of two phase I studies evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of INCA033989 in patients with high-risk ET who are resistant/intolerant to prior cytoreductive therapy. The candidate’s efficacy was measured by hematologic response and reduction in mutCALR variant allele frequency (VAF).

As of April 4, 2025, INCA033989 showed rapid and lasting platelet normalization in ET patients, especially at doses above 400 mg. At those doses, 86% of patients achieved a complete/partial hematologic response, with the majority (82%) achieving a complete response. Additionally, 89% of patients showed reduced mutCALR VAF, with 21% showing a >50% drop after just three treatment cycles.

An exploratory single-cell DNA sequencing study confirmed that INCA033989 selectively targets mutCALR cells, sparing healthy ones and restoring normal blood cell production. Bone marrow results also supported this, showing fewer diseased cells and more healthy ones, indicating potential for disease modification. The candidate was overall well-tolerated across all dosage strengths, with no dose-limiting toxicities observed. Per reports, only one patient discontinued treatment and one dose reduction due to treatment-emergent adverse events was observed.

Incyte is also gearing up to report additional data from the phase I study of INCA033989 in patients with MF. The company expects to advance the candidate into late-stage development for the MPNs indications in 2026, following discussions with regulatory authorities.

INCY’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Incyte currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

