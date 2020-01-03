Incyte Stock Is Tanking. Here's Why.

As shares of Incyte fell about 10.8% in premarket trading on Friday, analysts were divided on whether the trial results were a serious setback for the company.

The biotech firm Incyte Corp. announced Thursday night that its experimental drug itacitinib had failed to meet its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial in patients with acute graft-versus host disease, or GVHD.

As shares of Incyte (ticker: INCY) fell about 11.8% in premarket trading on Friday, analysts were divided on whether the trial results were a serious setback for the company. The stock closed on Thursday at $85.97, and was trading at about $76 in premarket trading.

In a note on Thursday, Mizuho analyst Mara Goldstein downgraded Incyte to Neutral from Buy, and set a new price target of $79. And Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young, who rates the stock Neutral, dropped her price target to $65 from $75.

But Cowen analyst Marc Frahm wrote Thursday that he was reiterating his Outperform rating, saying he had not included any itactinib sales in his model, and was basing his rating on the company’s dermatology pipeline. Evercore ISI’s Josh Schimmer, in a Thursday note, didn’t change his Outperform rating either. J.P. Morgan’s Cory Kasimov, who rates the stock Overweight, wrote that he was maintaining his rating.

“The bottom line is that today’s results are clearly a setback, but several meaningful catalysts remain over the next 12 months that have the potential to further establish INCY’s dermatology presence, as well as diversify the business outside of Jakafi,” Kasimov wrote.

The back story. Shares of Incyte were up 19% over the last 12 months as of the close of trading on Thursday. The company’s top-selling drug, which is used to treat a range of illnesses, is expected by Wall Street analysts to have brought $1.8 billion in sales in 2019, according to FactSet.

What’s new. In its statement Thursday, Incyte said that the overall response rate in the Phase 3 study for itacitinib had been 74% at day 28, compared to 66.4% in patients who received a placebo and corticosteroids. There was no difference in non-relapse mortality after six months.

“The result of this study is disappointing,” said Incyte’s chief medical officer, Steven Stein, in a statement. “We will continue to study the role of JAK inhibition in chronic GVHD and in the prophylactic setting, as we seek to develop treatments for patients with this debilitating and often fatal disease.”

In her note downgrading the stock, Mizuho’s Goldstein wrote that the result raises questions about another ongoing study of itacitinib. Cantor Fitzgerald’s Young wasn’t writing off itacitinib. “We view itacitinib as an important pipeline product, but the benefit of current INCY pipeline is that there is not one big product that is thesis changing per se but many,” she wrote.

Looking forward. SVB Leerink’s Andrew Berens, meanwhile, wrote that there may be investor interest in Incyte in advance of the J.P. Morgan health care conference in January, at which the company could make significant announcements about its plans for Jakafi.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

