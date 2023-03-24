Incyte Slides On Issue Of Complete Response Letter From FDA For Ruxolitinib

(RTTNews) - Incyte Corp. (INCY) shares are down more than 5 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has issued a complete response letter for ruxolitinib extended-release tablets, saying that it cannot approve the application in its present form. Ruxolitinib is a JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor for once-daily use in the treatment of certain types of myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera and graft-versus-host disease.

The FDA acknowledged that the New Drug Application met its objective of bioequivalence. Incyte said it intends to meet with the FDA to determine appropriate next steps.

