Incyte skin disease cream for children meets main goal in late-stage study

July 11 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp INCY.O said on Tuesday its cream to treat a type of skin condition in children between the age of two to twelve met the primary goal in a late-stage study, sending the company's shares up 4% in after-market trading.

Opzelura showed statistically significant improvement in the chronic skin condition, atopic dermatitis, on a disease severity scale compared to patients treated with non-medicated cream.

Atopic dermatitis causes inflammation and irritation of skin. It affects about 30% of the U.S. population, mostly children and adolescents, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The company said the safety of the Opzelura was consistent with previous data, while longer term safety study will continue as planned.

Opzelura is already approved as a treatment for skin conditions, vitiligo and mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in patients 12 years of age and older.

