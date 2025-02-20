Incyte Secures Exclusive Rights In $30Mln AI Collaboration With Genesis Therapeutics

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Incyte Corp. (INCY) and Genesis Therapeutics have entered into a strategic partnership focused on the research, discovery, and development of small molecule medicines.

The collaboration will leverage Genesis' GEMS or Genesis Exploration of Molecular Space artificial intelligence or AI platform to discover and optimize novel therapeutics for Incyte-selected targets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Incyte will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize collaboration products.

Genesis will receive an upfront payment of $30 million and could earn up to $295 million in milestone payments per target, in addition to royalties on sales of approved products.

The partnership aims to accelerate the discovery of breakthrough treatments for severe diseases.

The collaboration combines Genesis' AI-driven drug discovery expertise with Incyte's deep experience in drug development to address challenging therapeutic targets in Incyte's pipeline.

Currently, INCY is trading at $70.93 up by 1.07%.

