Markets
INCY

Incyte Says FDA Issued CRL For Ruxolitinib Extended-release Tablets

March 24, 2023 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Incyte Corp. (INCY) announced Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a complete response letter for ruxolitinib extended-release (XR) tablets, a JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, for once-daily (QD) use in the treatment of certain types of myelofibrosis (MF), polycythemia vera (PV) and graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

The complete response letter states that the FDA cannot approve the application in its present form. The FDA acknowledged that the study submitted in the New Drug Application (NDA) met its objective of bioequivalence based on area under the curve (AUC) parameters but identified additional requirements for approval.

Incyte intends to meet with the FDA to determine appropriate next steps.

The NDA was based on two studies designed to show that ruxolitinib XR tablets are dosage strength proportional and bioequivalent to Jakafi (ruxolitinib) tablets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INCY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.