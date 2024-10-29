Incyte reports Q3 EPS $1.07, consensus $1.07

Reports Q3 revenue $1.14B, consensus $1.08B. “In the third quarter of 2024, we delivered significant achievements, including strong revenue growth for both Jakafi(R) (ruxolitinib) and Opzelura(R) (ruxolitinib) cream, and the advancement of our clinical pipeline highlighted by the submission to the FDA of the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for ruxolitinib cream in pediatric atopic dermatitis and several key data readouts including CDK2i, retifanlimab, tafasitamab, povorcitinib and ruxolitinib cream, which all hold near to mid-term launch potential. Additionally, in August, the FDA approved Niktimvo(TM) (axatilimab-csfr) for patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease, after failure of two prior lines of therapy, making it the first anti-CSF-1R antibody approved to target the inflammation and fibrosis associated with chronic GVHD,” said Herve Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer, Incyte (INCY). “We are on track to achieve over ten impactful launches by 2030.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on INCY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.