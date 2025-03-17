News & Insights

BioTech
INCY

Incyte Reports Positive Data From Phase 3 STOP-HS Studies Of Povorcitinib

March 17, 2025 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Incyte Corporation (INCY) Monday announced positive topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 STOP-HS clinical trial program evaluating povorcitinib in adults with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is an autoinflammatory condition characterized by painful nodules and abscesses.

The STOP-HS clinical trial program includes two Phase 3 studies, STOP-HS1 and STOP-HS2, evaluating the efficacy and safety of povorcitinib in adult patients with moderate to severe HS. Results from the studies showed that a significantly higher proportion of patients treated with povorcitinib achieved Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response (HiSCR), a 50 percent or more reduction from baseline in the total abscess and inflammatory nodule count. The studies met their primary goals.

The company noted that these data support the planned regulatory submission of povorcitinib for the treatment of HS worldwide.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INCY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.