Markets
INCY

Incyte Reports Conditional Approval Of Minjuvi In Canada For Patients With DLBCL

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Incyte (INCY) said Health Canada has approved with conditions Minjuvi, or tafasitamab, in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The approval of Minjuvi is the first marketing authorization for the company in Canada.

Incyte and MorphoSys share global development rights to tafasitamab. Incyte has exclusive commercialization rights to tafasitamab outside the U.S. Tafasitamab is co-marketed by Incyte and MorphoSys under the brand name Monjuvi in the U.S. and is marketed by Incyte under the brand name Minjuvi in Canada.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INCY MOR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular