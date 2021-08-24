Incyte Reports Conditional Approval Of Minjuvi In Canada For Patients With DLBCL

(RTTNews) - Incyte (INCY) said Health Canada has approved with conditions Minjuvi, or tafasitamab, in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The approval of Minjuvi is the first marketing authorization for the company in Canada.

Incyte and MorphoSys share global development rights to tafasitamab. Incyte has exclusive commercialization rights to tafasitamab outside the U.S. Tafasitamab is co-marketed by Incyte and MorphoSys under the brand name Monjuvi in the U.S. and is marketed by Incyte under the brand name Minjuvi in Canada.

