Incyte Reports a Q1 Loss Due to MorphoSys Deal

Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) delivered its first-quarter results before the market opened on Tuesday, reporting revenue up 14% year over year to $569 million, which topped the analysts' average estimate of $556 million. But the biotech recorded a GAAP net loss of $720.6 million, or $3.33 per share, and an adjusted net loss of $618.9 million, or $2.86 per share. The consensus Wall Street forecast had been for earnings of $0.61 per share.

Why the mixed results

Incyte's revenue growth was fueled largely by Jakafi, which generated sales of $459.5 million, a 22% year-over-year jump. The biotech also made $56.3 million in royalties from Novartis' (NYSE: NVS) international sales of the drug under the name Jakavi.

Image source: Getty Images.

Sales of leukemia drug Iclusig increased by 32% year over year to $27.2 million in Q1. Incyte's royalty revenue from Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) sales of rheumatoid arthritis drug Olumiant totaled $25.4 million in Q1, up 59% from the prior-year period.

The company's net loss stemmed from primarily from an $805 million upfront payment to MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) related to a licensing and collaboration deal for experimental blood cancer drug tafasitamab. Without this payment, Incyte would have posted positive earnings.

2020 outlook

Incyte maintained its previously announced full-year guidance. The biotech expects Jakafi net product revenue between $1.88 billion and $1.95 billion. It projects Iclusig net product revenue between $100 million and $105 million. Incyte stated that it hasn't experienced any commercial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic so far, but new patient enrollment for some of its clinical studies could be hindered by the pandemic.

10 stocks we like better than Incyte

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Incyte wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Incyte. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.