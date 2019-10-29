Markets
Incyte Q3 Profit Surges; Raises FY19 Jakafi Revenue Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Tuesday reported that its net income for the third quarter surged to $128.27 million or $0.59 per share from $29.18 million or $0.14 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $179.02 million or $0.82 per share, compared to $87.48 million or $0.41 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter rose to $551.58 million from $449.68 million in the same period last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter on revenues of $536.47 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, Incyte raised its outlook for fiscal 2019 Jakafi net product revenue to a range of $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion from the prior range of $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion.

In addition, the company affirmed its outlook for fiscal 2019 Iclusig net product revenues in a range of $90 million to $100 million.

