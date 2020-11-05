Incyte Q3 Adj. Earnings, Revenue Miss Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Thursday reported net loss for the third quarter of $15.20 million or $0.07 per share, compared to net income of $128.27 million or $0.59 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.23 per share, compared to $0.82 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter rose to $620.64 million from $551.58 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.75 per share on revenues of $623.31 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it has now established Incyte Dermatology as a new franchise for Incyte in the U.S., and is on track to submit the NDA for ruxolitinib cream at the end of this year. By using the company's priority review voucher, this could lead to an FDA decision in the middle of next year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, Incyte tightened its outlook for Jakafi net product revenue to a range of $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion from the prior range of $1.88 billion to $1.95 billion.

In addition, the company maintained its outlook for fiscal 2020 Iclusig net product revenues in a range of $100 million to $105 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.