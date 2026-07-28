Incyte Q2 Revenue Jumps 38%, Raises FY26 Sales Guidance

(RTTNews) - Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Tuesday reported an increase in second-quarter earnings and revenue, driven by strong growth across its commercial portfolio. The company also raised its full-year 2026 sales guidance.

Second-quarter net income increased to $585.6 million or $2.81 per share, from $405.0 million or $2.04 per share a year earlier. Adjusted net income rose to $643.4 million or $3.09 per share from $311.9 million or $1.57 per share last year.

Total revenue grew 38% to $1.67 billion from $1.22 billion in the prior-year quarter. Total net sales increased 40% to $1.49 billion, benefiting from continued demand for marketed products and a one-time, non-cash $246 million benefit related to Opzelura following a CMS agreement. Excluding the one-time benefit, total net sales increased 17%.

Jakafi/Jakafi XR net sales rose 7% to $817 million, while Opzelura net sales surged 173% to $450 million. Hematology and Oncology portfolio net sales climbed 69% to $222 million.

For fiscal year 2026, Incyte raised its total net sales guidance to a range of $5.13 billion to $5.26 billion from its prior outlook of $4.77 billion to $4.94 billion. The company also increased its Opzelura net sales forecast to $1.05 billion-$1.10 billion and Hematology and Oncology portfolio sales guidance to $860 million-$890 million.

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