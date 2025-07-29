Incyte Q2 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Tuesday reported net income of $405.0 million or $2.04 per share for the second quarter, compared to a net loss of $444.60 million or $2.04 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $1.57 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $1.82 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter rose 16 percent to $1.22 billion from $1.04 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $1.48 per share on revenues of $1.15 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, Incyte now projects Jakafi net product revenue in a range of $3.0 billion to $3.05 billion, up from the prior forecast range of $2.95 billion to $3.00 billion.

Opzelura net product revenues are still expected between $630 million and $670 million, and other Oncology net product revenues are now projected between $500 million and $520 million, up from prior forecast between $415 million and $455 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.