Incyte Q2 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Incyte (INCY) reported second quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.24 compared to $0.75, prior year. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.87, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter Total GAAP revenue increased year-on-year to $688.04 million from $529.93 million. Analysts expected revenue of $613.91 million for the quarter. Jakafi net product revenue improved 16% to $473.71 million.

Looking forward, the company reaffirmed its full year 2020 financial guidance.

