Incyte Q2 Earnings Preview: Can Commercial Growth Sustain A Catalyst-Rich Pipeline?

(RTTNews) - Incyte (INCY), a biopharmaceutical company, is scheduled to report second-quarter financial results on July 28, 2026.

Incyte's key therapeutic areas of focus include Haematology, Oncology, Inflammation, and Autoimmunity.

In addition to sales trends for Polycythemia vera drug Jakafi and Atopic dermatitis drug Opzelura, attention will also centre on newer oncology products, including Zynyz and several late-stage clinical readouts expected over the remainder of 2026.

First Quarter Of 2026 For the first quarter of 2026, Incyte recorded a net income of $303.33 million or $1.47 per share, compared to $158.20 million or $ 0.80 per share in the prior year. The company's total revenue was $1.27 billion, up from $1.05 billion a year ago.

Jakafi sales for the treatment of Polycythemia vera (PV) improved 7% to $757.76 million from $709.41 million; Sales of Opzelura for atopic dermatitis (AD) and vitiligo jumped 20% to $143.02 million from $118.71 million in the prior year; Sales of Iclusig used in Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Philadelphia chromosome-positive Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (Ph+ ALL) increased 20% to $35.46 million from $29.54 million a year ago.

Revenue from Pemazyre used in the treatment of unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion rose 22% to $22.54 million from $18.44 million. Revenue from Minjuvi/Monjuvi, used in the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma (FL), increased 67% to $49.23 million from $29.55 million a year ago.

Revenue from Niktimvo in chronic graft versus host disease or GVHD improved 305% to $55.09 million from $13.61 million, and sales from Zynyz used for squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal (SCAC) improved 1276% to $41.39 million from $3.01 million a year ago.

As of March 31, 2026, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totalled $4 billion.

Second Quarter 2025 For the second quarter of 2025, the company swung to a net income of $404.99 million from a loss of $444.60 million, or a $2.04 per-share loss, in the year-ago period.

On an adjusted basis, net income was $311.93 million or $1.57 per share, from a loss of $396.13 million or $1.82 per share, in the prior year. The company recorded total revenue of $1.22 billion, up from $1.04 billion a year ago.

In the second quarter of 2025, Jakafi revenue improved 8% to $763.78 million from $705.97 million in the year-ago period. Opzelura sales rose 35% to $164.49 million from $121.70 million; Iclusig sales increased 22% to $32.73 million from $26.86 million; Pemazyre sales improved 9% to $22.19 million from $20.27 million; Minjuvi/Monjuvi sales were 31.13 million, nearly flat with $31.12 million in the prior year.

Niktimvo generated $36.15 million in revenue, and Zynyz sales improved 1270% to $8.92 million from $0.651 million in the year-ago period.

2026 Near-term Milestones In April 2026, the company updated the following milestones,

- Topline data from Phase 2 trial evaluating Axatilimab in combination with ruxolitinib in patients with newly diagnosed chronic GVHD is anticipated in the second half of 2026.

- Topline results from the Phase 3 studies (TRuE-HS1 and TRuE-HS2) evaluating ruxolitinib cream in mild to moderate hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) are anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2026.

- Data from the Phase 3 studies (STOP-PN1 and STOP-PN2) evaluating povorcitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe prurigo nodularis (PN) are anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2026.

- Topline data from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for povorcitinib in asthma are anticipated in the second half of 2026.

- Data from the Phase 1 trial evaluating INCB160058 in patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) with a JAK2V617F mutation are anticipated in the second half of 2026.

- Additional data from the ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating INCB161734 in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy as a first-line treatment in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, or PDAC, are anticipated in the second half of 2026.

- Additional data from the ongoing Phase 1 study evaluating INCA33890 in combination with bevacizumab and/or chemotherapy in patients with solid tumours is expected in the second half of 2026.

2026 Guidance Looking ahead to full-year 2026, total net sales are expected to be in the range of $4,770 million to $4,940 million. Jakafi net sales are expected to be in the range of $3,220 to $3,270 million, and Opzelura net sales are expected to be in the range of $750 to $790 million.

Haematology and Oncology portfolio sales are expected to be between $800 and $880 million.

Stock Performance INCY has traded between $69.69 and $119.60 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade (July 24, 2026) at $117.67, up 0.84%.

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