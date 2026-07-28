Incyte Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) reported second-quarter 2026 net product sales of $1.49 billion, up 40% from a year earlier, supported by demand growth across its marketed portfolio and a one-time non-cash benefit tied to the resolution of a CMS matter involving OPZELURA.

Excluding the $246 million one-time benefit, total net sales increased 17% year over year, Chief Executive Officer Bill Meury said on the company’s earnings call. Meury said every marketed product recorded year-over-year growth in both U.S. and international markets.

The company raised its full-year 2026 total net sales outlook to a range of $5.13 billion to $5.26 billion. It also increased OPZELURA sales guidance and narrowed and raised its outlook for the hematology and oncology portfolio.

Jakafi Remains Foundational as Other Products Expand

Jakafi second-quarter sales were $817 million, up 7% from the prior-year period. Prescription demand increased 9% across myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera and graft-versus-host disease, with polycythemia vera serving as the largest growth driver, Meury said.

Incyte recently launched Jakafi XR, an extended-release version of the product. Jakafi XR generated $10 million in second-quarter sales, primarily from initial inventory build. The company expects full-year XR sales of approximately $40 million to $50 million, included within its broader Jakafi guidance.

Mohamed Issa, executive vice president and head of U.S. Commercial, said payer reimbursement has begun and several major insurers have placed Jakafi XR on formulary. Incyte is targeting 50% to 70% formulary coverage by year-end and expects the extended-release product to represent roughly 3% to 5% of demand by December.

Sales from Incyte’s business excluding Jakafi totaled $671 million, up 127% year over year. Excluding the one-time OPZELURA benefit, the segment grew 44%. Meury said the company remains on track toward its objective of generating $3 billion to $4 billion in net sales from the core business excluding Jakafi by 2030.

OPZELURA Benefit Lifts Guidance

OPZELURA contributed $450 million in second-quarter sales, including $204 million in net product sales and the $246 million non-cash benefit associated with the CMS settlement and the reversal of previously accrued balances related to Medicaid rebate litigation.

U.S. OPZELURA sales excluding the one-time benefit rose 22% to $161 million. Prescription volume increased 26%, compared with 21% growth for the overall market, according to Meury. The company said OPZELURA captured 46% of branded topical new prescription volume.

The CMS resolution improved the product’s average selling price and gross-to-net profile, Meury said. He said the gross-to-net rate moved from the low 60% range to the high 50% range. Incyte now expects $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion in full-year OPZELURA sales, including an estimated $300 million to $310 million impact from the settlement.

International OPZELURA sales rose 34% to $43 million. The company expects a final European Commission decision for OPZELURA in moderate atopic dermatitis during the third quarter after receiving a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use in June.

Hematology and Oncology Portfolio Gains Momentum

Hematology and oncology sales increased 69% to $222 million. Niktimvo generated $60 million in sales, up 67%, with more than 300 new patients initiating therapy during the quarter and more than 1,200 patients treated. Incyte said it holds approximately one-third of the third-line-and-beyond market.

MONJUVI sales increased 72% to $54 million, driven primarily by uptake in follicular lymphoma in international markets, including Japan following a recent approval and launch. ZYNYZ sales rose fourfold to $50 million, with the company reporting more than a 40% share in first-line squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal in the U.S. 12 months after launch.

Incyte narrowed and raised its 2026 hematology and oncology sales forecast to $860 million to $890 million.

Pipeline Updates Include Vega Acquisition and Program Discontinuation

The company said it has advanced 13 of 15 planned pivotal studies, with the remaining two expected to begin by year-end. Regulatory reviews are ongoing for povorcitinib in hidradenitis suppurativa and tafasitamab in newly diagnosed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, with potential approvals and launches beginning later in 2026 and extending into 2027.

Incyte also acquired Vega Therapeutics, adding latarcibart, a phase III treatment candidate for von Willebrand disease. Pablo Cagnoni, Incyte’s president and global head of research and development, said data from the VIVID-3 study showed an 81% median reduction in annualized bleeding rate across patients with different von Willebrand disease subtypes and bleeding types. Top-line data from the phase III VIVID-6 trial are expected by early 2029.

Meanwhile, Incyte discontinued development of its 058 program targeting JAK2 V617F in myeloproliferative neoplasms. Cagnoni said the company concluded that the molecule did not demonstrate the profile needed to be a differentiated therapy, though Incyte continues to view JAK2 V617F as an important target and is prioritizing next-generation programs.

The company plans to present expanded early-stage data for its KRAS G12D inhibitor, INCB161734, its TGF-beta receptor 2 by PD-1 bispecific antibody, and its CDK2 inhibitor at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in October.

Expenses Rise With Development Investment and Vega Transaction

GAAP operating expenses were $976 million in the quarter, up 42% from a year earlier. Incyte said the comparison reflected a lower prior-year expense base following a $242 million Novartis settlement in the second quarter of 2025. Excluding that favorable adjustment, operating expenses rose 5%.

GAAP research and development expense increased 4% to $517 million, while selling, general and administrative expense rose 6% to $352 million, driven in part by pre-launch activities for povorcitinib. The company ended the quarter with $4.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents, including the impact of the Vega acquisition completed in July.

Incyte raised its 2026 GAAP R&D and SG&A expense outlook to $4.915 billion to $4.995 billion. The revised forecast includes approximately $1.27 billion related to the Vega transaction’s upfront in-process research and development payment and transaction costs, as well as roughly $50 million for continued phase III development of latarcibart.

About Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company's flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

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