Incyte price target raised to $72 from $67 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Incyte (INCY) to $72 from $67 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company’s strong commercial quarter shows resilience and health of its base business in face of seasonal headwinds and competition, which should help maintain momentum and improve sentiment into a plethora of readouts during the first half of FY25, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

