Incyte price target lowered to $86 from $90 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Incyte (INCY) to $86 from $90 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company announced they are pausing enrollment in the Phase 2 trial evaluating INCB000262 in chronic spontaneous urticaria, or CSU, based on toxicology findings from a preclinical in vivo study. The firm notes these assets were in proof-of-concept stage and “not a big driver of our pipeline value” and for now assumes this molecule is retired, leading BofA to remove $700M and now model $5.3B in pipeline value, down from a previous estimate of $6B.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on INCY:
- Incyte price target lowered to $74 from $80 at RBC Capital
- Closing Bell Movers: Super Micro up 28% on compliance update
- Incyte down 9% at $70 after update on MRGPRX2, MRGPRX4 programs
- Incyte to pause MRGPRX2 program in CSU, suspend MRGPRX4 in CP
- Incyte price target raised to $80 from $72 at RBC Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.