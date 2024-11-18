News & Insights

Incyte to pause MRGPRX2 program in CSU, suspend MRGPRX4 in CP

November 18, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

The company states: “Incyte (INCY) announced that it will pause enrollment in the ongoing Phase 2 study of MRGPRX2 in chronic spontaneous urticaria, CSU. The decision was made following the observation of certain in vivo preclinical toxicology findings. These data have been shared with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Incyte will work closely with the FDA to determine next steps. Enrollment in the other INCB000262 proof-of-concept studies is complete and data from all clinical studies will help inform its future development and guide the potential development of back-up molecules. In addition, data from the Phase 2 study evaluating MRGPRX4 in cholestatic pruritus, CP, does not support further development.”

