Incyte (INCY), Xencor and MorphoSys Ink Collaboration Deal

Incyte INCY, Xencor XNCR and German company MorphoSys AG MOR entered into a clinical collaboration deal to evaluate the combination of Monjuvi (tafasitamab), plamotamab and Bristol-Myers’ BMY Revlimid (lenalidomide) in various lymphoma indications.

Shares of Incyte have lost 5.2% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 1.7%.

Monjuvi, a CD19-directed antibody, is co-marketed by MorphoSys and Incytein combination with Revlimidfor relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).In August 2020, the FDA approved Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with Revlimid for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL. It is the first FDA approval of a second-line treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL, addressing a high unmet medical need.

Plamotamab is Xencor’sCD20 x CD3 XmAb bispecific antibody,which is currently in a phase I study for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). It has shown encouraging clinical activity as a monotherapy in NHL.

Per the agreement, the companies plan to initiate a phase I/II study evaluating the combination of Monjuvi, plamotamab (XmAb 13676) and Revlimid in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL. Further, the companies will evaluate the combination in relapsed or refractory FL and first-line DLBCL in multiple phase Ib studies.

We remind investors that MorphoSys and Incyte entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement in January 2020 to develop and commercialize Monjuvi globally. Monjuvi is co-commercialized by Incyte and MorphoSys in the United States, while the former has exclusive commercialization rights outside the United States.

Incyte currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Incyte Corporation Price

Incyte Corporation price | Incyte Corporation Quote

