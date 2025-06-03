Incyte (INCY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.44, changing hands as high as $70.97 per share. Incyte Corporation shares are currently trading up about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INCY's low point in its 52 week range is $53.56 per share, with $83.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.38. The INCY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

