Incyte (INCY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Incyte (INCY) reported $1.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.5%. EPS of $1.57 for the same period compares to -$1.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion, representing a surprise of +5.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Product royalty revenues : $151.12 million versus $145.98 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.

: $151.12 million versus $145.98 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change. Net product revenues- Iclusig : $32.73 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $28.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.8%.

: $32.73 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $28.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.8%. Revenues- Product revenues : $1.06 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $985.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.9%.

: $1.06 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $985.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.9%. Net product revenues- Pemazyre : $22.19 million compared to the $20.24 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.

: $22.19 million compared to the $20.24 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year. Net product revenues- Minjuvi/ Monjuvi : $31.13 million compared to the $34.25 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.

: $31.13 million compared to the $34.25 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year. Net product revenues- Opzelura : $164.5 million compared to the $148.56 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.2% year over year.

: $164.5 million compared to the $148.56 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.2% year over year. Net product revenues- Jakafi : $763.79 million versus $744.1 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.

: $763.79 million versus $744.1 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change. Net product revenues- Zynyz : $8.92 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1270.4%.

: $8.92 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1270.4%. Royalty revenues- Olumiant : $33.48 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $33.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

: $33.48 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $33.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%. Royalty revenues- Tabrecta : $6.63 million versus $6.88 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.2% change.

: $6.63 million versus $6.88 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.2% change. Royalty revenues- Jakavi : $109.71 million compared to the $103.35 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.

: $109.71 million compared to the $103.35 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year. Net product revenues - Niktimvo: $36.15 million versus $20.33 million estimated by six analysts on average.

Here is how Incyte performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Incyte here>>>

Shares of Incyte have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Incyte Corporation (INCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.