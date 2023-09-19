Incyte (INCY) Down on FDA Nod for Another Myelofibrosis Drug

Shares of Incyte Corporation INCY are down 4.86% after the FDA approved another JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor for myelofibrosis.

The FDA approved GSK plc’s GSK momelotinib under the brand name Ojjaara for the treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, including primary myelofibrosis or secondary myelofibrosis (post-polycythemia vera and post-essential thrombocythaemia), in adults with anemia. Ojjaara is a once-a-day oral JAK1/JAK2 and activin A receptor type 1 inhibitor.

Incyte’s lead drug, Jakafi (ruxolitinib), a first-in-class JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, is also approved for myelofibrosis.

Per GSK, Ojjaara is the only approved drug for both newly diagnosed and previously treated myelofibrosis patients with anemia that addresses the key manifestations of the disease, namely anemia, constitutional symptoms and splenomegaly.

The approval of another JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor for the same indication will pose competition for Jakafi, particularly given Ojjaara’s comprehensive labeling. Investors seemed wary of the same; therefore, shares were down.

Myelofibrosis, a type of blood cancer, affects approximately 25,000 patients in the United States, leading to severely low blood counts, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, as well as constitutional symptoms such as fatigue, night sweats, bone pain and splenomegaly.

The FDA approval of momelotinib is supported by data from the pivotal MOMENTUM study and a subpopulation of adult patients with anemia from the SIMPLIFY-1 phase III trial. SIMPLIFY-1 was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of momelotinib versus ruxolitinib in myelofibrosis patients who had not received prior JAK-inhibitor therapy. The efficacy of momelotinib in treating patients with myelofibrosis in SIMPLIFY-1 was based on spleen volume response (reduction by 35% or greater).

Shares of Incyte have lost 25.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 14.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Increasing competition for Jakafi will be a matter of concern for Incyte.

We note that Jakafi is also approved for refractory acute graft-versus-host disease.

Incyte suffered a setback earlier in the year after the FDA issued a complete response letter (CRL) for ruxolitinib extended-release tablets. The CRL stated that the FDA could not approve the new drug application (NDA) in its present form. The regulatory body acknowledged that the study submitted in the NDA met its objective of bioequivalence based on the area under the curve parameters but identified additional requirements for approval. Shares fell on the news.

Jakafi is marketed by Incyte in the United States and by Novartis as Jakavi outside the country.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Incyte currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector are Dynavax Technologies DVAX and Exelixis EXEL, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Loss estimates for Dynavax for 2023 have narrowed to 24 cents from 56 cents in the past 90 days, while earnings estimates for 2024 are pegged at 3 cents per share.

Shares of EXEL have gained 33.1% year to date. Earnings estimates for 2023 have risen by 9 cents to 98 cents.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Incyte Corporation (INCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.