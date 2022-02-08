Incyte Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Incyte Corporation (INCY) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $563.85 million, or $2.54 per share. This compares with $149.85 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Incyte Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $22.57 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $862.85 million from $789.51 million last year.

Incyte Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $563.85 Mln. vs. $149.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.54 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q4): $862.85 Mln vs. $789.51 Mln last year.

