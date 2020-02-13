Incyte Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share

(RTTNews) - Incyte Corporation (INCY) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $111.01 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $69.06 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Incyte Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $141.94 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $579.39 million from $528.40 million last year.

Incyte Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $141.94 Mln. vs. $142.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.65 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $579.39 Mln vs. $528.40 Mln last year.

