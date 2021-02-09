Incyte Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Incyte Corporation (INCY) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $149.85 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $111.01 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Incyte Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $204.77 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.3% to $789.51 million from $579.39 million last year.

Incyte Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $204.77 Mln. vs. $141.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.93 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q4): $789.51 Mln vs. $579.39 Mln last year.

