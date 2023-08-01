Incyte Corporation Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Incyte Corporation (INCY) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $203.55 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $161.43 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Incyte Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $223.03 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $954.61 million from $911.40 million last year.

Incyte Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $203.55 Mln. vs. $161.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.90 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q2): $954.61 Mln vs. $911.40 Mln last year.

