Incyte Corporation Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Incyte Corporation (INCY):

Earnings: -$444.601 million in Q2 vs. $203.548 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.04 in Q2 vs. $0.90 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Incyte Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$396.132 million or -$1.82 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.043 billion in Q2 vs. $954.610 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.