Incyte Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Incyte Corporation (INCY) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $169.548 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $21.703 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Incyte Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $145.269 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $880.889 million from $808.673 million last year.

Incyte Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $169.548 Mln. vs. $21.703 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.75 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $880.889 Mln vs. $808.673 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.