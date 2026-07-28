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Incyte Corporation Profit Rises In Q2

July 28, 2026 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Incyte Corporation (INCY) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $585.605 million, or $2.81 per share. This compares with $404.999 million, or $2.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Incyte Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $643.359 million or $3.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.8% to $1.674 billion from $1.215 billion last year.

Incyte Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $585.605 Mln. vs. $404.999 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.81 vs. $2.04 last year. -Revenue: $1.674 Bln vs. $1.215 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.130 B To $ 5.260 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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