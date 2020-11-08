Incyte Corporation Just Reported A Surprise Loss: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders might have noticed that Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.0% to US$83.15 in the past week. Things were not great overall, with a surprise (statutory) loss of US$0.07 per share on revenues of US$621m, even though the analysts had been expecting a profit. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:INCY Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Following the latest results, Incyte's 18 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.86b in 2021. This would be a solid 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Incyte forecast to report a statutory profit of US$2.76 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.85b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.82 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$104, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Incyte at US$133 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$85.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Incyte shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Incyte's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 16% increase next year well below the historical 23%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 20% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Incyte.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$104, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Incyte going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.