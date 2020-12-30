Incyte & Cellenkos To Evaluate Combination Of Ruxolitinib And CK0804 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Incyte (INCY) and Cellenkos, Inc. announced a development collaboration to investigate the combination of ruxolitinib (Jakafi) and CK0804, Cellenkos' cryopreserved CXCR4 enriched, allogeneic, umbilical cord blood-derived T-regulatory cells, in patients with myelofibrosis. The companies plan to initiate a phase 1b single arm, open-label study. Incyte will fund the study, which will be operationalized by Cellenkos.

Incyte will have an option to acquire an exclusive global license to develop and commercialize the program. Upon exercising the global licensing option, Incyte would be responsible for all activities and costs associated with research, development and commercialization of the program. Cellenkos would be eligible to receive a $20 million licensing fee and, for each distinct product under the agreement, development, regulatory and sales milestones totaling up to $294.5 million as well as tiered royalties ranging from mid-single digit to low-double digits, if approved.

