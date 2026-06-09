Incyte to Buy Vega Therapeutics in Hematology Deal Worth Up to $2B

Incyte INCY announced that it will acquire Vega Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Star Therapeutics, for a potential consideration of up to $2 billion.

The proposed acquisition will add Vega Therapeutics’ lead candidate, VGA039, a novel monoclonal antibody, to Incyte’s hematology portfolio.

However, INCY was down 1.7% on the news probably due to high R&D charges associated with the acquisition.

INCY’s shares have gained 1.9% year to date against the industry’s decline of 3.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on INCY’s Proposed Vega Acquisition

Vega Therapeutics’ lead asset, VGA039, is a novel monoclonal antibody designed to improve hemostasis by modulating protein S, thereby enhancing the body's ability to control bleeding.

The therapy is being evaluated for patients with von Willebrand disease (VWD). If approved, VGA039 could become the first subcutaneous preventive treatment for VWD, offering a more convenient dosing option compared with the frequent intravenous infusions required by existing therapies.

VWD is the most common inherited bleeding disorder, affecting approximately 135,000 people in the United States.

VGA039 has received Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the FDA, highlighting its potential to address a significant unmet need in VWD.

The candidate is currently being evaluated in the phase III VIVID-6 study (NCT07115004), a global single-arm crossover study assessing the safety and efficacy of subcutaneous VGA039 as a preventive treatment for bleeding across all VWD subtypes, including patients with severe disease burden.

Under the terms of the agreement, Star Therapeutics will receive $1.25 billion upfront and will be eligible for up to $750 million in additional milestone payments tied to future sales performance.

The acquisition has been unanimously approved by the boards of both Incyte and Star Therapeutics. Under the agreement, Incyte will acquire all outstanding shares of Vega Therapeutics, Star's wholly owned subsidiary. The transaction is expected to be closed in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

Upon closing, Incyte expects to record an approximately $1.25 billion in R&D charge, which will be reflected in its third-quarter and full-year 2026 results.

INCY Looks to Strengthen Pipeline/Portfolio

Incyte’s efforts to develop new drugs to diversify its portfolio and add an incremental stream of revenues are impressive.

At present, the lead drug Jakafi accounts for the majority of revenues.

The lead drug, Jakafi, is a JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor approved for the treatment of polycythemia vera (PV) in adults who have had an inadequate response to or are intolerant of hydroxyurea; intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis (MF), including primary MF, post-polycythemia vera MF and post-essential thrombocythemia MF in adults; steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) in adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older; and chronic GVHD after failure of one or two lines of systemic therapy in adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older.

Sales in all indications continue to be strong and should maintain momentum going forward.

Encouraging uptake of new drugs like Pemazyre and Monjuvi also contributes to its top-line growth.

Jakafi is marketed by Incyte in the United States and by Novartis NVS as Jakavi in ex-U.S. markets.

Incyte earns product royalty revenues from Novartis for the commercialization of Jakavi in ex-U.S. markets.

Novartis also has exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights to Tabrecta.

The Vega acquisition aligns closely with Incyte's established hematology business, allowing the company to leverage its existing R&D and commercial infrastructure while expanding its growth opportunities across both U.S. and international markets.

VGA039 is a promising late-stage hematology asset with significant commercial potential. The candidate represents a potential blockbuster opportunity with projected annual sales exceeding $1 billion and is expected to become a meaningful contributor to Incyte’s growth beyond 2029.

INCY’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

INCY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A couple of better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Liquidia Corporation LQDA and Immunocore IMCR, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 EPS have increased to $2.97 from $1.50. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.81 from $2.91. LQDA shares have surged 85.3% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 earnings have improved from a loss of 88 cents per share to earnings of 6 cents. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from 24 cents to 87 cents.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 46.66%.





Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novartis AG (NVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Incyte Corporation (INCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.