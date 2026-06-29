INCY Stock Hits 52-Week High on Regulatory Updates for Opzelura

Shares of Incyte INCY hit a 52-week high of $115.56 on June 26. The stock has performed impressively over the past month, recording a gain of 19% compared with the industry’s growth of 7.5%.

The stock has also outperformed the medical sector and the S&P 500 Index during this timeframe.

INCY Outperforms Industry, Sector & S&P 500 Index



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The robust rally can be attributed to investors’ optimism around the company’s recent regulatory updates and encouraging pipeline progress. A recovery in biotech market has further aided the rally.

Recent Settlement With Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Incyte recently announced that it has reached an agreement with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) to resolve litigation concerning the application of Medicaid rebate rules to Opzelura (ruxolitinib) cream.

Under the agreement, CMS will not apply the line extension regulation to Opzelura as if it were a line extension of the company’s lead drug Jakafi (ruxolitinib), prompting the company to withdraw its lawsuit challenging the rules.

As a result of the agreement, Incyte expects to record a one-time, non-cash benefit of approximately $246 million in the second quarter ending June 30, 2026. The benefit relates to the reversal of accrual balances established through March 31, 2026, for potential liabilities tied to the possible application of the line extension regulations to Opzelura. The company said it will no longer accrue for these potential liabilities and anticipates an improvement in Opzelura's gross-to-net performance going forward.

Incyte plans to update its financial guidance to reflect the settlement's impact during its next scheduled earnings release.

Please note that Opzelura cream, a novel cream formulation of Incyte’s selective JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor Jakafi, is approved in the United States for the topical treatment of nonsegmental vitiligo in patients 12 years of age and older. The cream is also approved for the topical short-term and non-continuous chronic treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) in non-immunocompromised patients aged two years and older.

Positive CHMP Opinion for Opzelura in Adults with Moderate AD

Incyte recently announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) of the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) has issued a positive opinion recommending the approval of Opzelura cream for the treatment of moderate AD in adult patients for whom topical corticosteroids (TCSs) and topical calcineurin inhibitors (TCIs) are inadequate or inappropriate.

The phase III TRuE AD4 data supporting the positive CHMP opinion demonstrated that ruxolitinib cream met both co primary endpoints at week 8, maintained disease control with as-needed treatment through week 24 and was well tolerated.

If approved, Opzelura would become the first steroid-free topical JAK inhibitor available in the European Union for adults with moderate AD whose disease has not responded adequately to standard topical therapies.

We note that Opzelura cream 15mg/g is already approved in Europe for the treatment of non-segmental vitiligo with facial involvement in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older.

INCY’s Recent Pipeline Progress

Earlier this month, INCY and partner Mirum Pharmaceuticals MIRM announced positive phase II results from Cohort 1 of the PROGRESS study evaluating zilurgisertib, an investigational oral activin receptor-like kinase 2 (ALK2) inhibitor, in adolescents and adults aged 12 years and older with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP).

These results were shared in a late-breaking rapid-fire presentation at ENDO 2026, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting.

Cohort 1 results showed meaningful reductions in total heterotopic ossification (HO) lesion volume, new HO lesions and flare activity in adolescents and adults with FOP.

MIRM licensed zilurgisertib from Incyte for worldwide development and commercialization.

The FDA has accepted the new drug application seeking approval for zilurgisertib in FOP under Priority Review with a target action date of Sept. 26, 2026.

INCY Looks to Strengthen Pipeline/Portfolio

At present, Incyte’s lead drug Jakafi accounts for the majority of revenues.

The lead drug, Jakafi, is a JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor approved for the treatment of polycythemia vera (PV) in adults who have had an inadequate response to or are intolerant of hydroxyurea; intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis (MF), including primary MF, post-polycythemia vera MF and post-essential thrombocythemia MF in adults; steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) in adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older; and chronic GVHD after failure of one or two lines of systemic therapy in adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older.

Sales in all indications continue to be strong and should maintain momentum going forward.

Encouraging uptake of new drugs like Pemazyre and Monjuvi also contributes to its top-line growth.

Jakafi is marketed by Incyte in the United States and by Novartis NVS as Jakavi in ex-U.S. markets.

Incyte earns product royalty revenues from Novartis for the commercialization of Jakavi in ex-U.S. markets.

Novartis also has exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights to Tabrecta.

Incyte’s efforts to develop new drugs to diversify its portfolio and add an incremental stream of revenues are impressive.

The company recently announced that it will acquire Vega Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Star Therapeutics, for total potential consideration of up to $2 billion.

The proposed acquisition will add Vega Therapeutics’ lead candidate, VGA039, a novel monoclonal antibody, to Incyte’s hematology portfolio.

The candidate represents a potential blockbuster opportunity with projected annual sales exceeding $1 billion and is expected to become a meaningful contributor to Incyte’s growth beyond 2029.

INCY’s Zacks Rank

INCY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.







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