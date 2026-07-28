INCY Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Higher Sales, '26 View Raised

Incyte Corporation INCY reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.09 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.00, primarily due to higher product sales. The company had reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues in the second quarter were $1.67 billion, which grew 38% year over year, driven primarily by the sustained performance of its lead drug, Jakafi (ruxolitinib), and increased sales of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) cream on strong launch and demand. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 billion.

All percentages mentioned below are on a reported basis.

INCY's Q2 Results in Detail

Revenues from the sale of Jakafi, a first-in-class JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor approved for polycythemia vera, myelofibrosis and refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), came in at $816.7 million, up 7% from the year-ago quarter, owing to a 9% increase in paid demand and growth across all indications. Jakafi's sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $798 million.

Opzelura (ruxolitinib) cream, approved for atopic dermatitis and vitiligo, generated $449.7 million in sales, which rose 173% year over year, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $277.8 million. The massive uptick was driven by a one-time, non-cash benefit of $246 million associated with the reversal of previously established accrual balances through March 31, 2026, for Opzelura, as well as by increased patient demand in both approved indications.

The newly approved medicine Zynyz (retifanlimab-dlwr) generated sales of $49.9 million, which significantly increased from the year-ago quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.8 million. The company obtained accelerated approval for Zynyz to treat metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma. Net product revenues of Iclusig were $34.4 million, up 5% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.5 million. Pemazyre generated $23.4 million in sales, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 6%. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.4 million.

Minjuvi's revenues totaled $53.7 million, up 72% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $50.6 million. Incyte gained exclusive global rights for tafasitamab from MorphoSys AG, which is marketed as Monjuvi in the United States and as Minjuvi in the ex-U.S. markets in 2024.

Incyte and partner Syndax Pharmaceuticals obtained FDA approval for axatilimab-csfr, an anti-CSF-1R antibody, for the treatment of GVHD after the failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy in adult and pediatric patients weighing at least 40 kg. The candidate was approved under the brand name Niktimvo. The drug is Incyte’s second approved treatment for chronic GVHD (third-line) and was launched in the United States during the first quarter of 2025. The drug recorded $60.3 million in sales in the second quarter of 2026, up 67% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong uptake, but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63.8 million.

Shares of Incyte have rallied 20.3% year to date compared with the industry’s 2% growth.



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Jakafi is marketed by Incyte in the United States and by Novartis NVS as Jakavi in ex-U.S. markets. Jakavi royalty revenues from Novartis for commercialization in ex-U.S. markets rose 13% to $124.2 million. Jakavi royalties beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $117 million.

Incyte also receives royalties from the sales of Tabrecta (capmatinib) for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer. Its partner, Novartis, has exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights for Tabrecta. Royalty revenues from the drug’s sales amounted to $6.7 million, up 1% year over year. The reported figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.1 million.

Olumiant’s (baricitinib) product royalty revenues from Eli Lilly LLY totaled $38.5 million, up 15% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.9 million. Incyte has a collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly for Olumiant. The drug is a once-daily oral JAK inhibitor discovered by Incyte and licensed to LLY. It is approved for several types of autoimmune diseases.

Adjusted research and development (R&D) expenses totaled $478.8 million, up 5% year over year. This increase was primarily due to continued investment in late-stage development assets.

Adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $323.6 million, up 6% from the prior-year quarter’s number, primarily due to increased consumer marketing and pre-launch activities.

INCY’s cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities amounted to $4.5 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared with the $4 billion recorded as of March 31, 2026.

Incyte Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Incyte Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Incyte Corporation Quote

INCY Raises 2026 Guidance

While Incyte continues to expect Jakafi revenues in the range of $3.22-$3.27 billion in 2026, it now expects Opzelura net product revenues to be in the range of $1.05-$1.1 billion, up from the previously guided range of $750-$790 million. Net product revenues for 2026 are now expected to be in the range of $5.13-$5.26 billion, up from the previously guided range of $4.77-$4.94 billion.

Total adjusted R&D expenses and SG&A expenses for 2026 are now expected in the range of

$4.625 - $4.695 billion compared with the previous guidance of $3.205-$3.375 billion.

INCY's Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Incyte currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A better-ranked stock in the biotech sector is Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX,carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ 2026 earnings per share have decreased from $9.15 to $9.09. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have increased from $10.23 to $10.81. NBIX shares have gained 24.4% year to date.

Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 9.08%.

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