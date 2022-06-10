INCY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.11, changing hands as low as $70.73 per share. Incyte Corporation shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INCY's low point in its 52 week range is $61.91 per share, with $88.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.79. The INCY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

