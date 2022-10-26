INCY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.83, changing hands as high as $74.10 per share. Incyte Corporation shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INCY's low point in its 52 week range is $61.91 per share, with $84.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.99. The INCY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

