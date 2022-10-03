Incumbent Legault's center-right CAQ party projected to win majority in Quebec -CBC News

MONTREAL, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The nationalist Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) is on track to retain power in the mostly French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec, CBC News projected on Monday, after leader Francois Legault campaigned on protecting French and the economy.

The center-right CAQ, which was founded in 2011, was leading in 39 of the 54 seats for which CBC projections were available. CAQ needs 63 seats for a majority in the 125-seat Quebec legislature. Polls closed at 8 p.m. local time (0000 GMT).

