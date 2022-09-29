Increasing losses over year doesn't faze investors as stock spikes 22% this past week

It's nice to see the Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) share price up 22% in a week. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 71% in the last year. So it's not that amazing to see a bit of a bounce. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$48m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

Given that Local Bounti didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Local Bounti increased its revenue by 2,744%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So the hefty 71% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:LOCL Earnings and Revenue Growth September 29th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Local Bounti stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Local Bounti shareholders are happy with the loss of 71% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 19%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 10%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Local Bounti (at least 2 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

