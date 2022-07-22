Increasing losses over year doesn't faze investors as stock spikes 16% this past week

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact the stock is down 44% in the last year, well below the market return.

While the last year has been tough for Elastic shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Because Elastic made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Elastic saw its revenue grow by 42%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 44%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:ESTC Earnings and Revenue Growth July 22nd 2022

Elastic is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Elastic in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Elastic shareholders are down 44% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 13%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 6% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Elastic better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Elastic (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

