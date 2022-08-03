Increasing losses over year doesn't faze investors as stock pops 41% this past week

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 56% in the last month. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 90% in that time. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The real question is whether the company can turn around its fortunes. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

While the last year has been tough for Carvana shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Carvana wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Carvana grew its revenue by 109% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 90% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 12% in the twelve months, Carvana shareholders did even worse, losing 90%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 12% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Carvana has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

